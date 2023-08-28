Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are celebrating her milestone birthday together. The celebration comes after the couple went through a bit of controversy following Jackson’s public criticism of Keke’s outfit choices.

The pair hung out together as the actress celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend, even describing Palmer as his “partner in crime” in a social media post. To honor his the mother of his son Leodis “Leo” Andrellton Jackson, the fitness instructor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “Happy Birthday to a one of a kind being.”

He continued, “Hoping your 30s brings you many joys & triumphs!”

Along with the sweet message, he also posted a video of the actress spending quality time with their little boy. In the family video, a fresh faced and make-up-free Palmer leaned over their son as he lay on a couch and grabbed her finger. She repeatedly planted sweet, motherly kisses on Leondis while he laughed. Check out the sweet post below.

But the birthday celebrations didn’t stop there. It appeared that Jackson also took the beauty out for a family birthday lunch, where they let their fans in on their quality time by sharing their meal over Instagram Live.

In the Live, Palmer turned to the father of her child and said, “D, know you’ve been taking me out on my birthday as always. I mean, it’s not always my birthday but you always do take me out. But I just thank you for making it special for my birthday, that’s so sweet.”

The pair’s birthday celebration comes following Jackson’s disproval of Palmer’s outfit which she wore for Usher’s Las Vegas concert earlier this month. While neither has addressed the situation publicly or shared the status of their relationship, it appears that all is well with them after Palmer’s big birthday.

Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Hang Out For Her 30th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com