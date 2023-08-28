Meet West Philadelphia’s Own Frenchie! Frenchie is a multi-talented musical artist who has amazing vocal abilities, produces, and is a great dance, all while having an exceptional personality! Her music seamlessly blends genres, from Hip hop and RNB, all while showcasing her incredible vocal range and emotive delivery. She embodies a unique combination of sassiness and sweetness, captivating fans with her magnetic stage presence. Not only is Frenchie a force to be reckoned with on stage, but she is an avid actor. Whether it be on the big screen or in the theater, her talent for storytelling shines through, as she effortlessly bring characters to life. No matter the occasion, Frenchie knows how to make a statement with her impeccable style. Her fashion choices range from edgy and bold, exuding both confidence and elegance. Her dedication to her craft is a true force to be reckoned with in the music industry.
Frenchie stopped by the RNB Studio to chop it up with DNA about her coming of age in music, what’s it was like growing up in West Philly, and the motivation behind her newest song ‘Good Girl’. “That song came about because I was in a writing session for it to be pitched. I wrote it for a guy” Frenchie Explained. “Then I said to myself ‘mmm… I like this concept, so I wanna use it for myself”. It ended up becoming one of Frenchie’s top songs to date! Frenchie also told us what’s her favorite things to do in Philly and where the good grub is!
Watch the full interview below!
Listen to ‘Good Girl’
Frenchie Explains How To Be A ‘Good Girl’ was originally published on rnbphilly.com
