Consequence Defends Former Ye Publicist Indicted In Georgia

The former publicist for Ye aka Kanye West indicted in the Georgia election case involving former President Donald Trump has a friend in Consequence.

As Trevian Kutti surrendered to officials at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia Friday (Aug. 25), many were struck by her smiling mugshot given the seriousness of being one of Trump’s co-conspirators in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. But Consequence, who got to know Kutti as she worked with Ye and Chance The Rapper, said in an interview that it’s just part of her pleasant demeanor.

“She was always cool, I never got shady vibes from her…solid Black woman,” the Queens rapper said of the publicist. “That’s why I left a comment on one of the pages saying, “Free her until she’s free.” He would elaborate about her working with Ye back then. “I don’t know what her official title was, I know that [publicist] is what people have thrown out there.” He also complimented her and Trump for having the best mugshots out of the group that has been charged by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.

Consequence did hint that Kutti’s political background might have affected her current situation. “There have been an array of personalities that have been around us in a working capacity. When you’ve had the run we’ve had, you’re gonna run into everybody. I don’t know if her business with Ye is what bled into what is being alleged at this point.”

Kutti is accused of intimidating former Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to compel her to alter her testimony about what happened during election night at the State Farm Arena where a ballot processing center was stationed. She as well as the other defendants including former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Rudy Giuliani were released on bond with the exception of Harrison Floyd who remains incarcerated.

The “Grammy Family” rapper did mention his latest project Who Shot Jamal in the interview and also dropped a hint that Ye could make a sudden entry into the 2024 presidential discussion. “We’re gonna keep the main thing the main thing, but we’ve always been the disruptors, and nothing’s gonna change about that.”

Consequence Defends Former Ye Publicist Indicted In Georgia was originally published on hiphopwired.com