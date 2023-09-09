Magic 95.5 FM
It’s a Fantasia & Joe Winning Weekend [Click Here To Register]

Published on September 9, 2023

Fantasia Winning Weekend 9/8-9/10 | iOne Local Sales | 2023-09-06

Source: creative services / iOne Digital

Fantasia and Joe are coming to Columbus and all weekend long we are hooking you up with a chance to win passes to see them live on October 6th at Nationwide Arena.

Register below for your chance to win!

Disclaimer:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Columbus, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Fantasia and Joe ” Text-To-Win Sweepstakes ends September 10, 2023 Subject to Official Rules

