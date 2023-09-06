RNB House Party Is Now Blavity House Party After Blavity Inc. Acquistion

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Blavity Inc. is “enhancing its experiential offerings, providing innovative sponsorship opportunities, and expanding its experiential business” after acquiring RNB House Party and rebranding it Blavity House Party.

Spotted on Blavity, Blavity Inc. has acquired the Black-owned family business RNB House Party, best known for its traveling day party events and productions nationwide.

Per Blavity:

The company’s brand has seamlessly aligned with Blavity Inc.’s strategy to give its growing audience of young consumers unique in-person experiences. RNB House Party (as Blavity House Party) will work with Blavity Media Group to create Blavity Media Group’s first music festival in 2024. RNB House Party founder Charles Kuykendoll will also join the company as General Manager of Community at Blavity Inc.

Other upcoming events on Blavity’s slate include this year’s Blavity Grammy’s House Party, All-Star Weekend, and an HBCU Homecoming House Party.

Mike Hadgis, Chief Revenue Officer at Blavity Inc, spoke on the acquisition and said, “We are thrilled to welcome RNB House Party into the Blavity Media Group family. This acquisition expands our experiential portfolio and aligns with our dedication to fostering authentic connections within the community.”

Morgan DeBaun, Blavity Inc. founder and CEO, added, “We are entering a new phase of growth and innovation within our Blavity Media Group division. The acquisition of RNB House Party marks a pivotal step in our journey to provide impactful experiences and leverage the scale of our reach to bring our audience together in person.”

Photo: Blavity Inc. / Blavity House Party

