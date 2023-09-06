Viral Video Sparks Suspension As PG County Officer Seen Entering Patrol Vehicle With Woman

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

ATikTok video went viral recently, resulting in the suspension of a Prince George’s County police officer. The officer was caught on camera entering the backseat of a police cruiser with an unidentified Black woman.

This TikTok was all over social media screens on Monday, gathering over a jaw-dropping 2.3 million views within a mere day.

In the clip, officer Francesco Marlett, as identified by the department, stands outside a marked police vehicle with a woman. What happens next has left viewers confused and angered as they both step into the back of the cruiser, and the door firmly closes behind them.

In addition to thousands of social media comments on the video, a lot of them are demanding that the officer be fired.

PGPD made a public statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, “PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers,” the police department posted on social media Tuesday morning. “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

Officer Marlett’s past includes brushes with disciplinary action. In a troubling incident from 2016, he faced suspension without pay amid allegations of assaulting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child, an ordeal that left the child unconscious, according to FOX 5 News.

Steven Makell, who has lived in the neighborhood for 11 years, spoke with FOX 5 News and while he chose not to speculate about the incident, he did convey his disappointment with the video.

“I think it’s just terrible. You are a police officer,” he said. “You’re a trusted individual, trusted to ensure the safety of departments. Should something happen, you have to respond at a moment’s notice. If you can’t do either of those, and you’re doing something you shouldn’t be doing, especially when there are children around. If you’re off duty, that’s one thing. When you are on duty in full uniform, and you’re in a police cruiser…there’s just no excuse.”

The video was later shared on X and is sitting with close to 24.7 million views, generating a lot of conversation. Many local residents weren’t surprised and claimed that such actions by police officers are not uncommon.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user remarked, “Another investigation to figure out what they already know cops do in broad daylight.” Meanwhile, some users discussed the young appearance of the woman and brought up the officer’s alleged past actions. Prince George Police Department tweeted, “Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.” SEE ALSO: Why Did Police Shoot Ta’Kiya Young? Family Of Pregnant Black Woman Killed In Ohio Demands Justice ‘Cop City’: What Is Signature Matching, Is It Racist And Why Is It Being Used For Atlanta Police Training Center?

