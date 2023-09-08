Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.
Check out the official trailer below.
[TRAILER] Jamie Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Download The New Magic 95.5 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!
-
Join Us at the Urban One Columbus and Columbus Urban League Job and Recruitment Fair
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Beyoncé Shows Love To Columbus Couple During Renaissance Tour
-
Advertise With Us