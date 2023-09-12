Crab-Walking Escaped PA Fugitive Stole A .22 Caliber Rifle, Armed & Dangerous

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The escaped convict who now infamously crab walked his way to freedom from a county prison last month is now officially armed and deadly.

According to TMZ, the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante just got a lot more dangerous as authorities are now saying that someone who fit the description of the convicted murderer broke into a home in East Nantmeal Township where he was able to steal a rifle before the home owner opened fire and sent him running for his life.

TMZ reports:

The outlet reported the resident pulled a gun and fired 7 shots at someone who fit the description of Cavalcante. The burglar got the hell out of dodge, but not before he swiped the .22 Caliber rifle from inside the house.

Investigators could not confirm if the man believed to be Cavalcante was injured but said his sneakers might have been found nearby. Police now consider Cavalcante armed and dangerous, closing a school due to the threat he poses.The frightening development comes as TMZ broke the story … Dog the Bounty Hunter might join authorities in their massive search for the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to a life term after fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021.

Of course Dog the Bounty Hunter would wanna join in on this search. Dude hasn't been doing anything but going on racist and homophobic rants for a while now. Even with hundreds of officers and a fugitive task force have been combing the state looking for Danelo, the man has remained elusive ever since he scaled a wall at the Chester County Prison like he was bitten by a radioactive spider and made his way to freedom. Though there have been many tips to his whereabouts, none of them have gotten authorities any closer to catching Cavalcante. We're lowkey surprised the man is still in the state after all this time, but that's his business. What y'all think of this wild situation? Let us know in the comments section below.

Crab-Walking Escaped PA Fugitive Stole A .22 Caliber Rifle, Armed & Dangerous was originally published on hiphopwired.com