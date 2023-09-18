Win A Customized Magic 955 JBL Speaker and $250!

Magic 95.5 is giving away a customized Magic 955 JBL speaker and $250!
That’s right! We’ve got your chance to win a fantastic Bluetooth speaker from JBL, plus $250 you can spend on whatever you want!
For your chance to win the Magic 955 JBL speaker and $250, simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio… that’s it!
CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A JBL SPEAKER AND $250!
-
CARESOURCE BACK TO SCHOOL OFFICIAL CONTEST
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the MTV VMA Awards
-
It's a Fantasia & Joe Winning Weekend [Click Here To Register]
-
Lionel Richie Blasts Diana Ross for Declining Him: “She’s over there singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé”