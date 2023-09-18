Win A Customized Magic 955 JBL Speaker and $250!

Listen Live
Published on September 18, 2023

Magic 95.5 is giving away a customized Magic 955 JBL speaker and $250!

That’s right! We’ve got your chance to win a fantastic Bluetooth speaker from JBL, plus $250 you can spend on whatever you want!

For your chance to win the Magic 955 JBL speaker and $250, simply tell us what music you’d like to hear played on the radio… that’s it!

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A JBL SPEAKER AND $250!

