Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Tony! Toni! Toné! is reuniting after 25 years. The trio, Raphael Saadiq, his brother D’Wayne Wiggins, and Timothy Christian Riley, stopped by the MAJIC studio to talk with Vic Jagger about their new tour, upcoming album, and the journey to becoming one of the most respected, talented, & recognizable groups in the music industry.

Listen To Vic Jagger Monday-Friday 10am-3pm on Majic 102.3/92.7

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Also See:

D’wayne Wiggins Gives The Backstory of Tony! Toni! Tone!’s Classic Songs

Raphael Saadiq Reveals Tony! Toni! Tone! Reunion Plans, Working With Prince, Solange & New Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Tony! Toni! Tone! Talk New Tour, Upcoming Album & Reuniting After 25 Years was originally published on mymajicdc.com