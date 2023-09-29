Rick Ross & Meek Mill “Shaq & Kobe,” Latto ft. BabyDrill “Issa Party” & More | Daily Visuals

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A few years ago it seemed like the relationship between Rick Ross and Meek Mill was strained beyond repair, but luckily the two men seem to have buried the hatchet and are now back on the same wavelength as far as this Hip-Hop game goes.

Linking up for the visuals to “Shaq & Kobe,” Rozay and Meek Mills link up in the streets of Miami with their respective crews before taking to the airport where Rick Ross’ private jet serves as the backdrop as the two men drop some hard bars to show everyone they’re still a lethal 1-2 punch on a track.

Latto meanwhile decides to turn up like it’s her birthday with her homegirls and in her BabyDrill assisted clip to “Issa Party,” Latto and her team of traffic stoppers twerk and bounce at their all girls party that would make most men swallow their pride and join them in their bouncy castle. More proof that those things aren’t just for kids.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from That Rome Streetz featuring Joey Bada$$, Slim Thug, and more.

RICK ROSS & MEEK MILL – “SHAQ & KOBE”

LATTO FT. BABYDRILL – “ISSA PARTY”

ROME STREETZ FT. JOEY BADA$$ – “FIRE AT YA IDLE MIND”

SLIM THUG – “WAVES”

POPCAAN – “NYQUI”

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. HOGG BOOMA – “MATAGORDA”

DAX – “LIFE”

BOOSIE FT. B.G. – “MY DAWG”

LEELA JAMES – “THOUGHT U KNEW”

