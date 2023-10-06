Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to a report from FOX 8, hundreds of people are expected to be laid off in the near future at a local car factory.

The company is Ford and the location is Brook Park. 375 layoffs are expected to begin as soon as Monday.

The United Auto Workers strike, which is now its fourth week, is considered to be the main contributor to the impending layoffs.

From FOX 8:

Workers will first apply for unemployment, but if they’re not eligible, they expect to be eligible for strike pay, Thomas said.

Though layoffs loom at the Brook Park plant, Thomas said the local union stands behind the union’s national negotiators “100 percent.”

The Brook Park plant opened in 1952 and has over 1500 employees.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

Hundreds To Be Laid Off At This Local Car Factory was originally published on wzakcleveland.com