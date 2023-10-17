5 Nourishing Body Butters For Soft Glowing Skin

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re like me, regular lotion just doesn’t cut it. I can lather myself in lotion, and by the time I hit the wind, dry patches are peeking through; which is why I prefer to use body butter. With a thicker texture and hydrating properties, the best body butters create a barrier on your skin while penetrating deep layers of tissues to provide moisture. With the season changing and colder temperatures ushering in, your skin needs as much help as it can get to combat the drying effect of the bitter cold and other harsh environmental factors.

The best body butters are rich in nutrients with healing properties, making it like an elixir for your skin to drink. Quenching the thirst of your body’s biggest organ is also a form of self-care. It promotes circulation and can combat an array of skin conditions like stretch marks, cellulite, wrinkles, creases, crow’s feet, necklines, and other signs of aging, according to Netmeds.

The act of massaging your skin can increase circulation and improve your quality of sleep. In addition to the health and moisturizing benefits of body butter, the luscious concoction will also leave your skin smelling fragrant all day.

Keep scrolling for five of the best body butters that will leave you feeling smooth and smelling good.

Manjeri Skin Care Sweet Almond Body Butter

Majeri’s Sweet Almond Body Butter ($29.99), made with almond oil, has a creamy and lightly scented formula perfect for everyday use. It also contains Vitamin E, a natural antioxidant that helps protect and repair the skin. Your skin will shine with a velvet finish after one use of this lush product.

TreeHut Sweet Cream Whipped Shea Body Butter

On the sweeter side, TreeHut’s Sweet Cream Whipped Shea Body Butter ($10.49) has a lighter texture that blends easily into your skin. The sweet cream scent is a mix of creamy notes of vanilla bean, coconut cream, and marshmallow fluff.

Fenty Body Butter

Rihanna did her big one when she created the Butta Drop Refillable Warm Cinnamon Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream ($46). The luxurious formula has a strong cinnamon scent and glides on your skin depositing little sparkles that will have you feeling rich like the pop star.

Fourth Phase BodButter

Speaking of rich, Fourth Phase’s BodButter is a skin-care experience. Comprised of thick Organic Shea Butter farmed in West Africa, this after-birth product is mixed with restorative herbs and essential oils known to nourish and replenish lost moisture while minimizing the appearance of stretch marks.

Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter

If you want to add a sprinkle of fun to your after-shower routine, Truly Beauty’s viral TikTok Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter ($23.90) is a popular beauty product for good reason. Adored for its candy-scented swirl of acai, vegan collagen, matcha, and shea butter, the colorful mixture will soothe, and plump your skin while seamlessly blending into your skin without residue.

