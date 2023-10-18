CLOSE
Halloween is right around the corner and it’s that time of year when the kids are trying to grab all the candy they can! Don’t forget to take the extra precautions for safety this year by incorporating a proper mask into your child’s costume and practicing social distancing. We want to make sure everyone has a safe and fun time this year!
Get all of the trick or treating dates and times for Greater Cincinnati and surrounding areas!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Tuesday, October 31st 6-8pm
- Alexandria
- Batavia Township
- Bethel
- Blue Ash
- Boone County
- City of Cincinnati (all suburbs within city limits)
- Cold Spring
- Colerain Township
- Carlisle
- Crescent Springs
- Deerfield Township
- Dillsboro
- Edgewood
- Erlanger
- Florence
- Fort Mitchell
- Fort Thomas
- Fort Wright
- Greendale
- Independence
- Indian Hill
- Ludlow
- Mason
- Montgomery
- Fairfield Township
- Franklin
- Goshen
- Hamilton
- Liberty Township
- Mason
- Miami Township
- Milford
- Montgomery
- Park Hills
- Reading
- Southgate
- Taylor Mill
- Union Township
- Villa Hills
- Village of Batavia
- Village of Williamsburg
- West Chester
RELATED STORY: 2023 Halloween Costume Predictions!
The Latest:
- Fani Willis Mocks Trump’s False Claim She Had Affair With Teen Gang Member: ‘I Like Them Old!’
- Trick or Treat Times for the Columbus Metro Area
- Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area
- Muzzled MAGA: Trump Given Limited Gag Order By Judge Tanya Chutkan
- Let’s Toast: Issa Rae Launches Her Own Wine Brand ‘Viarae Presseco’
- Halle Bailey Looked Radiant In A Nicole + Felicia Black Strapless Dress At The ‘Glamour’ Awards
- Judge Raises Bail By 60% For White Biker Who Pointed Gun At Black Mom Whose Car Window He Shattered
- Hakeem Jeffries Nominated For House Speaker As Jim Jordan Ripped To ‘Insurrection Inciter’ MAGA Shreds
- Mexican Drug Cartel To Ban Production & Trafficking Of Fentanyl Under Threat Of Death
- ‘The Color Purple’ Cast Graces The Cover Of The Nov/Dec Holiday Issue for ‘Essence’
Trick or Treat Times for the Cincinnati/Tri-State Area was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com
More from Magic 95.5 FM