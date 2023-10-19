DJ Mark The 45 King Dead At 62

We’re sad to report that legendary DJ and producer DJ Mark The 45 King has died. He was 62.
DJ Premier broke the news on Instagram earlier today.
“R.I.P. DJ Mark The 45 King who passed this morning,” wrote Premier. “An ICON.”
DJ Mark The 45 King, real name Mark Howard James, worked with a lot of Hip Hop royalty. From Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg to Jay-Z and Eminem, DJ Mark touched several generations with his unique ear for music.
Today, countless Hip Hop community members have recognized him in social posts. Alchemist wrote, “Rest easy 45 KING. One of the original architects of production / greatest of all time.”
A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
Rest in peace DJ Mark 45 King! You will truly be missed.
