GAZA— The Palestinian militant group Hamas is releasing two U.S. hostages. Hamas cited humanitarian reasons for letting the American mother and her daughter from Chicago go as the mother is in poor health.
It’s reportedly in response to mediation efforts from Qatar.
Investigators say the two Americans were handed over to the Red Cross and are now in Israel.
Hamas abducted around 200 people from Israel earlier this month.
The post Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Hamas Releases Two U.S. Hostages was originally published on wibc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
About Us
-
Did You Know Ohio Had Sundown Towns?
-
The Pink Challenge
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
The Visuals: Beyoncé Announces Electric ‘Renaissance’ Concert Film