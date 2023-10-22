Alicia Keys Gives Us Hair Envy In Latest Instagram Post

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

We can always count on Alicia Keys to give us a trendy hair moment. No matter if it’s for a red carpet appearance, an elegant gala or just posing for Instagram, she’s definitely going to make our heads turn! And her latest Instagram post is proof that our girl still has it because we just can’t stop thinking about her effortless style.

Over the weekend, the songstress was spotted on Instagram giving us hair envy with a fashionable take on feed in braids that were everything! Her cornrows were styled by Lady Soul Fly and featured zig zag parts, thick braids and swooped edges. To complete the sleek look, Keys added an array of heart and circular-shaped silver door knocker style earrings to the ends of her braids which were all pulled back into one, singular braid.

The natural beauty showed off her trendy hairstyle by posing in a green and brown leather moto jacket while rocking a smaller pair of earrings in her ears to match the ones looped throughout her hair.

Check out her latest style below.

At this point, Alicia Keys is definitely the queen of hair ornaments because this isn’t the first time she’s given us a creative take on dressing up an otherwise simple hairstyle. Back in 2021, the entertainer showed up at the Met Gala donning a sleek bun with a middle part that included simple crystal-encrusted chignons laid perfectly throughout. Styled by TRESemmé stylist and entrepreneur Nai’vasha, Keys’ look certainly turned heads then, and it is still one of our favorite looks of hers today due to its simple yet classic look.

