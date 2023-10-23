Savannah And LeBron James Star With Family In New Beats Campaign

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James leads a new Beats campaign alongside her husband, NBA all-star LeBron James, and their children, Bryce, Bronny, and Zhuri. While LeBron has been an ambassador for Beats for over ten years, the new ad is one of the first featuring Savannah and the entire James family.

The two-minute ad opens with fast-paced piano music and a shot of LeBron walking to a window and putting on headphones. In his ears is the voice of his forever bae, Savannah. She mirrors his path to a different window, rocking a tan two-piece relaxed fit.

Savannah states, “Hey baby, I know you’re up. It’s game day. And they’re talking again. Saying you can’t do it again.”

The promotion continues with clips of LeBron and soccer star Erling Haaland. In the clip, LeBron hears Savanna, while Earling hears his father, Alfie Haaland. The clip centers on inspiration, tenacity, and perseverance. It is titled “The King & The Viking.”

Fans – from close friends to celebrities – are gushing about the new promo. One fan commented on Savannah’s re-post of the ad, “I got hyped all over again! Powerful! Watching Zhuri put the crown on did it for me. Ball of tears! Show them how it’s done @kingjames, again and again and again and again! The GOAT!!!!!!” While comedian Yvonne Orji posted, “Ohhhhhhhhhh OHHHHHHH OOOOO!!! Well, lemme run that back…AGAIN!! Where else can we hear this voice…AGAIN?!”

After seeing the ad, fans are also talking about Zhuri’s crowning moment and Savannah’s mention of LeBron’s sons. Her words allude that LeBron wants to keep playing in the league with them.

“Tell them you’re not done until you play with your son. Then do that again,” Savannah said as sons Bronny and Bryce appeared.

Savannah James has been an encouraging, powerful voice.

We are here for Savannah’s starring feature, chic fashion, and coaching, steady voice in the Beats promotion. Her appearance reminds us of what we’ve witnessed – and heard about from LeBron – about her importance, support, and encouraging position in the James family.

LeBron frequently speaks about his high school sweetheart’s ongoing support. Our heart still melts from his June 2022 appreciation post for his queen.

In the Instagram post, King James shared a carousel of pictures and wrote,

“Been my holding this sh*t down from the very first jump ball! With all the BS that comes into our lives throughout the years and on the daily you’ve never waved, fluttered or allow yourself to simply not be strong for me, us but more importantly YOU!! Where would I be today w/o you I think to myself quite often. The answer usually comes back to “not even close to where you would have wanted to be in life”!”

Come through, Coach Savannah!

