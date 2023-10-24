A$AP Rocky Is Getting Creative With New PUMA Racing Partnership

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP Rocky is the new Creative Director for PUMA x Formula One.

A$AP’s new job is the next step in a new partnership between PUMA and Formula One (F1) racing. The new project looks to transform urban fashion by merging street style and apparel with sports and racing.

While F1 is an internationally known racing sport, it continues to grow in popularity within the Black community. A$AP’s pioneering role builds awareness and elevates how creatives, athletes, and influencers of color are viewed.

A$AP, who frequently attends F1 Grands Prix, said to press, “When the world sees what were doing, I believe a shift will happen with how brand’s approach taking risks and working with diverse creatives.”

According to PUMA, A$AP will work with the brand in a phased approach. And he will advise on creative visuals and marketing while “exploring car culture in America and the impact it has on streetwear and fashion.”

A$AP and Puma will drop a limited-piece F1 collection in late 2023, giving fans a sneak peek of upcoming 2024 capsule collections. Next year’s capsules will drop alongside high-profile Grands Prix races.

A$AP Rocky continues to get his fashion flowers.

“He’s incredibly talented, deeply thoughtful and invested in our brand,” PUMA representative, Maria Valdes said about working with the hip-hop star. “He will showcase his vision with elevated F1 race capsules globally which attract new audiences and undoubtedly disrupt the track. In the future, he will influence the broader PUMA x F1 range and will continue to help push sport and culture forward.”

With the current announcement, A$AP Rocky continues to make moves in the fashion world. Paparazzi and editorial cameras cannot get enough of him – and his Queen, Rihanna’s style – and he continues to get his fashion flowers.

In September, the new father of two took home Harlem’s Fashion Row’s Virgil Abloh Award. Kelly Rowland also received the Fashion Icon of The Year that night.

RELATED

A$AP Rocky Is Getting Creative With New PUMA Racing Partnership was originally published on hellobeautiful.com