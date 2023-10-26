Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A mass shooting in Maine took place on Wednesday night (Oct. 25), leaving 18 dead and 13 others injured. A massive manhunt has been launched to locate Robert Card, the chief suspect in the shooting.

Maine news outlet WMTW reports that the suspect Robert Card, 40, carried out the shooting in the town of Lewiston, which is 36 miles northeast of Portland and 29 miles southwest of Augusta, the state’s capital.

Gov. Janet Mills made a public statement regarding the tragedy.

“I’m profoundly saddened to stand before you today and report that 18 people lost their lives. Thirteen people were injured in last night’s attacks,” Mills shared.

The shootings took place at the Spare Time/Just-In-Time Recreation Bowling Alley and Schemengees Bar in Lewiston. Of the 18 victims, seven people died at the bowling alley and eight people died at the bar. Three individuals ended up succumbing to their wounds on the way to receive treatment at a local hospital.

An arrest warrant is out for Card, who Army officials confirmed has been a member of the Army Reserve since 2002. In response to the shooting, schools in Portland are closed today as are city buildings. Shelter-in-place orders have been enacted in the cities of Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin.

A U.S. defense official shared that on July 17, the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment leadership informed the authorities at the Camp Smith Training Site in New York that Card displayed behavior that raised some questions.

Officials suggested that law enforcement officials be informed of Card’s behavior. Card was taken to the Keller Army Community Hospital at the United States Military Academy by the New York State Police for evaluation.

Robert Card is said to be armed and dangerous.

—

Photo: Getty

Mass Shooting In Maine Leaves 18 Dead, 13 Wounded was originally published on hiphopwired.com