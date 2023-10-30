Listen Live
Contests

Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Cash Contest

Published on October 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Fall 2023 ATM Contest

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Listen on weekdays for your chance to win up to $1,000 daily.

Call 1-866-974-2539 and be the #20 and win $100 instantly!

Give the daily pin and you will WIN up to $1000!

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL RULES

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close