Prior to hitting the stage at the “Ladies R&B Kickback” at the DPAC on Nov. 3, R&B veterans Dru Hill stopped by the K975 studios to chop it up with our girl Ayeeedubb! In this exclusive chat, the group talk about the impact of their over 30-year career, including the choreo from their “Tell Me” video going viral. They also mentioned some very interesting Halloween costumes that they have seen over the years.
Dru Hill Talks Music, Going Viral and Halloween Costumes Ahead of “Ladies R&B Kickback” at DPAC was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Twitter Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Waffle House Birthday Surprise For His Queen Ciara
-
Operation Preparation 2023: Housing Fair Oct 28th