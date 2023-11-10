Listen Live
R&B Experience Text-To-Win Weekend!

Published on November 10, 2023

R&B Music Experience 2023 Text to Win

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

All Weekend Long, Magic’s Got Your Chance To Win Passes To The R&B Music Experience. Ohio Holiday Edition, Featuring Xscape, BBD, 112, Silk, October London, And J. Brown At Nationwide Arena, Saturday December 9th! Enter Now— Text The Keyword, ‘BBD’ To 52140. You’ll Automatically Qualify To Win Passes To The Hottest Concert Of The Season! Text Message And Data Rates May Apply…

