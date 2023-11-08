Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

From the look of things it seems like Marvel’s latest film The Marvels is going to struggle something serious as it’s pre-sales for movie tickets trail those of both The Flash and Black Adam, which both went on to bomb ridiculously at the box office.

Still, Marvel Studios is hoping to build some buzz for the film which is slated to release this Friday (November 10) and in their latest trailer give fans something to look forward to in the form of a surprise cameo. No, it’s not any X-Men as has been rumored for weeks, nor is it Thor as many have suspected as well, but it is an Asgardian that has endeared herself to fans over the past few years.

In the final trailer for The Marvels, we get a glimpse of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie who seems to be giving Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel a pep-talk before going into battle with the film’s protagonist, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). While we don’t know if Valkyrie will actually take up arms, at least we know she’ll be doing some talking in what may be the biggest bomb that Marvel Studios has put out to date.

Still, fans are indeed holding out hope that with incursions being a big theme of this film, that rumors of an X-Men cameo or even Galactus making an appearance come to fruition. We doubt it, but regardless we’re sure hardcore day-one Marvel fans will be heading to theaters just in case any of these rumors do come true.

Check out the final trailer for The Marvels below and let us know if you’ll be checking this out when it hits theaters this Friday in the comment section below.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Appears In Final ‘The Marvels’ Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com