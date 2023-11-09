Cleveland Heights: Mail Carrier Robbed By Men In Halloween Masks

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A mail carrier was recently robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights by two men wearing Halloween masks.

The incident occurred on Quilliams Road on Tuesday, November 7 at about 4:30 p.m.

The men were described as black, thin, and wearing masks – one resembling a pumpkin and the other looked like a skull.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 and say, “law enforcement.” All information provided will be kept confidential.

