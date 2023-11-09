Listen Live
Cleveland Heights: Mail Carrier Robbed By Men In Halloween Masks

Published on November 9, 2023

Madrid Prepares For Halloween Night

Source: Europa Press News / Getty

A mail carrier was recently robbed at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights by two men wearing Halloween masks.

The incident occurred on Quilliams Road on Tuesday, November 7 at about 4:30 p.m.

The men were described as black, thin, and wearing masks – one resembling a pumpkin and the other looked like a skull.

From FOX 8:

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call postal inspectors at 877-876-2455 and say, “law enforcement.” All information provided will be kept confidential.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

