Music Curator Challenge – R&B Experience

Magic 95.5 is sending you on date night! We’re giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to The R&B Experience LIVE December 9th in Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena! To enter for your chance to win, just text the keyword “NOVEMBER” to 52140, take our Music Survey below, and automatically qualify to win! Text club and esign terms may apply.
> Magic Music Survey <
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Former Phoenix Suns, UNC legend Walter Davis dies at 69
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Are Jennifer Hudson And Common The Newest Celebrity Couple?
-
Ohio Approves Abortion Rights & Legalizes Recreational Marijuana
-
Urban One Thanksgivingback 2023 Turkey Tour
-
R&B Experience Text-To-Win Weekend!
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022