Win $250 + Tickets to “We Them Ones”!

Published on January 11, 2024

January Music Curator Challenge - Magic

We’re giving you a chance to win $250 PLUS a pair of tickets to the “We Them Ones” Comedy Tour — February 9th at The Schottenstein Center! To enter for your chance to win, just text the keyword “MAGICCASH” to 52140, take our Music Survey below, and automatically qualify to win! Text club and esign terms may apply.

 

> Magic Music Survey <

