Join us in the spirit of giving as we kick off The Great Holiday Giveback, a heartwarming initiative aimed at bringing joy to those in need within our community. Let’s come together and make this holiday season truly special for everyone.

Phase 1: Warmth and Comfort for Little Warriors

Dates: November 20th – December 3rd

Collection Drive: New Socks and Underwear

Benefitting: Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Drop-Off Location: 2400 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43231

Help us provide comfort and warmth to the brave children at Nationwide Children’s Hospital by donating new socks and underwear. Your small act of kindness can make a big difference in their lives.

Phase 2: Bringing Smiles to Those Without Homes

Dates: December 1st – December 20th

Collection Drive: New Toys and Essentials

Benefitting: Franklin County Children Services and YMCA Van Buren Family Shelter

Drop-Off Location: 2400 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43231

Spread the joy of the season by contributing new toys and essentials for children at Franklin County Children Services and the YMCA Van Buren Family Shelter. Your generosity can make their holiday season brighter.

Phase 3: The Grand Celebration – Save the Date!

Event Date: Saturday December 9th ,2023

Location: Whitehall Community Park YMCA, 402 N Hamilton Rd, Whitehall, OH 43213

Time: 10 am – 1 pm

Join us for a day filled with warmth, laughter, and festivities at the Whitehall Community Park YMCA. Highlights include a Toy Drop-Off, Hot Chocolate, Live Performances, Pictures with Santa, Crafts, and a Holiday Bizarre. Let’s celebrate the season of giving together!

How You Can Participate:

Donate: Drop off your contributions at our offices 2400 Corporate Exchange Dr Suite 200, Columbus, OH 43231 during Monday – Friday 10am-6pm Spread the Word: Share this initiative with your friends, family, and colleagues. The more, the merrier! Join the Celebration: Save the date for the grand event at Whitehall Community Park YMCA. Bring your friends and family for a day of festive fun.

Let’s make this holiday season truly special by coming together to support those in need. The Urban One Great Holiday Giveback is not just an event; it’s a movement of kindness and compassion. Together, we can make a difference in our community and spread the joy of the season.