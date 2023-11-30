Listen Live
12 Days of Holiday Magic

Published on November 30, 2023

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
12 Days of Christmas Promotion

Source: Creative Services / R1 Digital

‘Tis the season of GIVING! Tap in to Magic for 12 days to win the hottest prizes under our tree! From tickets, to tech, to cash— the gifts are waiting for YOU! Listen all day for your chance at great holiday prizing!

Powered by Empire, Atlantic, gamma., 300 Ent., RCA, Warner Records, and blacksmoke.

