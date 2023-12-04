With the breakout success this year of her summer smash single, “On My Mama,” 34-year-old R&B sensation Victoria Monét is gracefully ascending the steps towards superstardom in a similar fashion of one blonde-haired diva in particular who also has an emphasized “é” in her name.
Victoria’s big day is expected to be at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMYs, where she’s nominated for an impressive seven awards including the coveted “Record Of The Year” and “Best New Artist” top honors. However, one that she specifically made headlines for was “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” as her nominated Jaguar II album cut “Hollywood” not only features soul legends Earth, Wind & Fire but also her two-year-old daughter, Hazel Monét.
To date, that makes young Hazel the youngest GRAMMY nominee ever!
RELATED: My First Time – Kevin Powell Recalls Meeting 2Pac, Leading To Many Interviews
We had Monét stop by “My First Time” to give us the story of what it was like bringing her ‘GRAMMY baby’ home for the first time just a few years ago. We doubt she knew then that her daughter would be a history-maker in the music industry so early, but the miracle story of her birth proves she was here to do amazing things.
Watch Victoria Monét below on “My First Time,” and much luck to baby Hazel on the GRAMMY nomination — we hope you win!
The post My First Time: Victoria Monét Reflects On Bringing Home Her 'GRAMMY Baby' Hazel appeared first on Black America Web.
