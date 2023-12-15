Listen Live
“The Color Purple” Winning Weekend

Published on December 15, 2023

Listen all weekend for your chance win a family FOUR-pack of passes to the private screening of “The Color Purple” on Christmas Day at 5 P.M. at Lennox 24! Text ‘PURPLE’ to 52140. Plus, it’s a New and Now Weekend with songs from “The Color Purple,” featuring Usher, Keyshia Cole, and October London! If you’re not listening, you’re not winning! Exclusively on Magic 955! Text message and data rates may apply.

