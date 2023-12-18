Holiday Gift Guide: Luxury Gifts On A Budget

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Not all gifts are created equal. Sometimes, a bag must be droppeth. Spoil the special person in your life with a luxurious gift they will remember forever.

He or she has been good all year and they’re over deserving of something nice. These luxurious gifts won’t break the bank, but they’ll look like they did.

From the must-have bag of the season to the viral Pandora Bracelet taking over TikTok, here are five luxurious gift ideas on a budget.

Pandora Courtesy Of Brand Sparkling Tennis Bracelet This viral bracelet has been making waves on TikTok. Pandora’s Sparkling Tennis Bracelet is the perfect accent piece for her wrist. Made with Sterling Silver and Cubic Zirconia, this piece screams luxury with an even prettier price tag. At $115, it’s affordable but says you care. With in-store pick-up provided on the Pandora website, beat the lines and make a lasting impression because nothing says ‘I love you,’ like jewelry. Courtesy Of Brand Sparkling Tennis Bracelet – $115 $115 At Pandora FROM $115

Brandon Blackwood Courtesy Of Brand Mini Metal Minaudière Brandon Blackwood always gets it right. His latest release is a super sleek metal bag that will shine brighter than other clutches in a 10-mile radius. Literally. Made out of stainless steel with a removable crossbody chain, the Brandon Blackwood Mini Metal Miniaudiere is a statement piece. Thank me later. Courtesy Of Brand Mini Metal Minaudière – $190 $190 At BrandonBlackwood FROM $190

The Million Roses Courtesy Of Brand Classic Black Box | Red Roses- $290 Give her flowers she’ll remember forever. The Million Roses reimagined floral arrangements, as the first-ever preserved flower box collection brand in the world. These roses, packaged in a sleek and luxe black box, last up to 3 years (with proper care). Originally priced at $290, the Classic Black Box is currently on sale for $203. Courtesy Of Brand Classic Black Box | Red Roses $203 At The Million Roses FROM $203

CHARLOTTE TILBURY Courtesy Of Brand PILLOW TALK DREAMS COME TRUE Charlotte Tilbury knows how to make a gal feel good. Just a glance at the signature rose gold packaging makes you feel rich. The Pillow Talk Vault is the ultimate gift for the beauty enthusiast in your life. The magical Pillow Talk makeup vault debuted in 2022 and is back this year, for a limited time only. The vault features 14 full-size Pillow Talk makeup icons, perfectly packaged in an easy-to-gift vanity case with mirror. Courtesy Of Brand PILLOW TALK DREAMS COME TRUE– $390 $390 At Charlotte Tilbury FROM $390

Swarovski X Skims Courtesy Of Brand Swarovski X SKIMS Body Chain Kim Kardashian’s SKIM collaborated with Swarovski for a sensual collection that will make you shine bright like a diamond in the bedroom or on the beach. The recipient of this sexy octagon-cut, imperial-Swarovski encrusted body chain can wear it as a statement piece or in private, either way, it’s an investment piece for the boudoir. Courtesy Of Brand Swarovski X SKIMS Body Chain – $195 $195 At Swarovski FROM $195

Holiday Gift Guide: Luxury Gifts On A Budget was originally published on hellobeautiful.com