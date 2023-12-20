Paramount may soon finalize the sell of its powerhouse conglomerate Black Entertainment Television (BET). Despite prior inquirers from Hollywood billionaires, the new potential buyer is a reportedly a management-led investor group, as reported by Bloomberg on Wednesday.
The report stated that potential buyers include BET Chief Executive Officer Scott Mills and Chinh Chu, a former Blackstone executive who runs New York-based CC Capital Partners, with discussions of a “price tag a little under $2 billion.”
Chu is a serial investor with multiple “special-purpose acquisition companies,” one of which merged with the photo archive Getty Images Holdings Inc just last year.
The news comes after stars like Shaquille O’Neal, 50 Cent, and Kenya Barris previously showed interest in purchasing the network. World-renowned filmmaker Tyler Perry seemed to come closest to striking a deal, but later revealed his opinion on why the purchase did not go through.
“I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons,” detailed the 54-year-old during a Bloomberg Equality Summit in Atlanta on Wednesday (Oct. 18), Vibe.com wrote, “The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways…Don’t try to get me to pay for something that’s not worth anywhere near the value.”
See: Paramount Global No Longer Selling BET Majority Stake
Both Paramount Global (formally ViacomCBS) and CC Capital investment group have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.
Don’t Miss: Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
Don’t Miss: Shaq, 50 Cent, & Kenya Barris Reportedly Teaming Up To Buy BET, Twitter Has Thoughts
Don’t Miss: Former BET CEO Debra Lee Reveals Affair With The Network’s Founder Bob Johnson, Twitter Reacts
Investor Group Could Become the New Owner of Paramount’s BET Network was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Diddy Releases Statement After Being Accused Of Gang Raping 17-Year-Old, X Tells Him To Log Off
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
Aaron Hall Talks His Sex Game, Calls His Manhood "Historical D#$%" and What Singers Watched Him Have Sex! What in the World?! [VIDEO]
-
Join Us in the Spirit of Giving as We Kick Off The Great Holiday Giveback
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023