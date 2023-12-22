OHIO: Rich Paul Shares Rare Photo With Adele From His 43rd Birthday Bash

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Rich Paul Shares Rare Photo With Adele From His 43rd Birthday Bash

Rich Paul just turned 43 in style.

The sports agent shared some snaps from his birthday party, on Instagram, earlier this week.

In one shot he is smiling and posing with his Grammy-winning girlfriend Adele. “Smile and enjoy life’s ride, the critics will always critique what’s unique,” he captioned the post.

“No need to invest in the camera’s flash it doesn’t last ,just let the dice roll, the winner’s circle is colored in with losses and comebacks, the weight is carried on the back of the mentally strong and

Gods chosen, there’s wise amongst the young and the old, I’ve gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I’ve learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!!”

How did you celebrate your last birthday?

