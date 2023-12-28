Watch Da Brat Prepare For Her Performance At The BET Awards In The Finale Of ‘Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that, we’re at the season finale of Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special. Over the past five weeks, we’ve watched Da Brat and Judy navigate motherhood together, and it’s been an endearing experience. From baby farts to leaning into their village, the couple has learned a lot about themselves and each other in this new chapter.

In this week’s sneak peek, Brat prepares to hit the stage for the 2023 BET Awards. The rapper, who has been in the game since 1992, shifted the world when she hopped on the scene with her funktafied lyrics and tomboy swag. Now, as she reflects on her legacy, she declares that one day, True Legend will join her on stage to witness her gift of performing.

Brat Loves Judy: The Baby Special Sneak Peek

The five-part series delves into the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship and their journey with parenthood. Although motherhood can be challenging, Da Brat and Judy revealed in an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful that being parents to True is pure joy. “We have a beautiful baby boy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me, and I will do it all over again,” stated the “What’Chu Like” rapper.

Catch the show tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on We tv and on streaming service ALLBLK every Monday following the WE tv episode.

