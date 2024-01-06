Ciara Shows Off Her Adorable Newborn: ‘My Cherie Amour. Amora!’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is basking in being the proud mother of four littles! The 37 year old recently gave birth to her youngest child, Amora Princess Wilson, whom she shares with hubby Russell Wilson, and she couldn’t be happier!

Over the weekend, the proud mama gave fans a close up look at the Wilson family’s latest bundle of joy and we’re all swooning over the cuteness! In a sweet Instagram Reel, Ciara and Russell showed off their new baby girl as the newborn slept peacefully in a brown blanket and white fleece ensemble during what looked like her newborn photo shoot.

“My Cherie Amour. Amora!” Ciara wrote as the post’s caption. Check it out below.

“Honestly so beautiful,” the couple’s good friend and tennis champion Serena Williams commented under the adorable IG Reel. Actress Erika Alexander also commented but was left speechless and simply wrote, “My goodness…” Other followers of the couple were already gushing over baby Amora’s beauty, writing, “Such a pretty baby. ” and “Congratulations on making yet another beautiful child!”

Welcome Baby Amora!

Ciara and her quarterback husband welcomed their new arrival on December 11, 2023. The happy parents posted a joint Instagram post to announce their new beautiful daughter’s name and arrival while writing “We Love You so much!” as the post’s caption.

Amora shares a middle name with her big sister Sienna Princess, 6. The beautiful baby girl also joins siblings Win Harrison, 3 and Future Zahir, 9, whom Ciara shares with rapper ex Future.

We can’t wait to see more of baby Amora!

