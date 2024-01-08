Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Hollywood Glam Makeup Look

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Although our beloved actress Danielle Brooks didn’t snag the Best Supporting Film Actress (Musical) award for her role as Sofia in The Color Purple, the beauty did win on the red carpet in a striking red custom Moschino gown coupled with a flawless beat by makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin.

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards have come and gone, but the styles and glam live on forever. We are still chatting about a few of the looks worn at the event by some of our favorite celebrities, and Danielle Brooks tops that list. The Georgia native looked stunning at the award show, rocking natural glam makeup that flowed perfectly with her sandy brown mane and eye-catching dress. According to her MUA, Danielle Brooks’s makeup look was a nod to old Hollywood glam. “I was inspired to create a timeless makeup look with warm, flirty eyes and fresh, juicy skin,” stated Aladdin.

Brooks’ makeup was achieved using Danessa Myricks Beauty products, which Aladdin states are versatile, makes the products easy to use, and “encourages creativity.”

To summarize Brook’s glam, Aladdin expressed that she opted for the Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork palette to sculpt and add dimension to Brooks’ eyes, as well as her cheeks and lips. “The creamy pomade formula blended effortlessly, and I layered ColorFix on top in shades Chocolate and Alien, delivering a stunning color payoff and the perfect pop,” explained Aladdin.

Scroll down to get Brook’s entire beauty breakdown.

Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Makeup Breakdown

Skin:

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder – 10

Yummy Skin Serum Foundation – 22N + 23W

Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – Jubilee

Evolution Powder – 03

Halo Powder – Heat

Eyes:

Groundwork Defining Neutrals Palette

ColorFix – Chocolate and Alien

Vision Flush Glow – Legendary

Lips:

Groundwork Defining Neutrals Palette

ColorFix – Chocolate & Clear

Body:

Vision Flush Glow – Legendary & Majesty

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch

Get The Look: Quinta Brunson Stuns In A Soft Glam Look For The Golden Globes

Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Hollywood Glam Makeup Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com