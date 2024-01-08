Listen Live
Beauty

Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Hollywood Glam Makeup Look

Danielle Brooks wore these Danessa Myricks Beauty products for her Golden Globes Awards Hollywood glam beat.

Published on January 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Although our beloved actress Danielle Brooks didn’t snag the Best Supporting Film Actress (Musical) award for her role as Sofia in The Color Purple, the beauty did win on the red carpet in a striking red custom Moschino gown coupled with a flawless beat by makeup artist Rebekah Aladdin.

81st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper/GA / Getty

The 2024 Golden Globes Awards have come and gone, but the styles and glam live on forever. We are still chatting about a few of the looks worn at the event by some of our favorite celebrities, and Danielle Brooks tops that list. The Georgia native looked stunning at the award show, rocking natural glam makeup that flowed perfectly with her sandy brown mane and eye-catching dress. According to her MUA, Danielle Brooks’s makeup look was a nod to old Hollywood glam. “I was inspired to create a timeless makeup look with warm, flirty eyes and fresh, juicy skin,” stated Aladdin.

Brooks’ makeup was achieved using Danessa Myricks Beauty products, which Aladdin states are versatile, makes the products easy to use, and “encourages creativity.”

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-GOLDEN-GLOBE-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

To summarize Brook’s glam, Aladdin expressed that she opted for the Danessa Myricks Beauty Groundwork palette to sculpt and add dimension to Brooks’ eyes, as well as her cheeks and lips. “The creamy pomade formula blended effortlessly, and I layered ColorFix on top in shades Chocolate and Alien, delivering a stunning color payoff and the perfect pop,” explained Aladdin.

Scroll down to get Brook’s entire beauty breakdown.

Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Makeup Breakdown

Skin: 
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder – 10 
Yummy Skin Serum Foundation – 22N + 23W 
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – Jubilee 
Evolution Powder – 03 
Halo Powder – Heat
Eyes:
Groundwork Defining Neutrals Palette
ColorFix – Chocolate and Alien
Vision Flush Glow – Legendary
Lips:
Groundwork Defining Neutrals Palette
ColorFix – Chocolate & Clear
Body:
Vision Flush Glow – Legendary & Majesty

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 81st Golden Globes

Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson & Danielle Brooks Dazzle In White At The Black Excellence Brunch

Get The Look: Quinta Brunson Stuns In A Soft Glam Look For The Golden Globes

 

Get The Look: Danielle Brooks’ Golden Globes Awards’ Hollywood Glam Makeup Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.5 FM

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close