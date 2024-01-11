FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots have parted ways with head coach Bill Belichick today, reports indicate.
Belichick was with the Patriots for 24 seasons, racking up an incredible record including six Super Bowl wins.
ESPN reports Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have been meeting this week to make sure the decision was mutual and without conflict.
Belichick has one year left on his contract but is expected to continue coaching elsewhere.
The post Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Seasons appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Patriots, Bill Belichick Mutually Part Ways After 24 Seasons was originally published on wibc.com
-
Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On
-
RIP: Famous Black People Who Died in 2023
-
Aaron Hall Talks His Sex Game, Calls His Manhood "Historical D#$%" and What Singers Watched Him Have Sex! What in the World?! [VIDEO]
-
Oprah Winfrey Says There Is No Feud With Taraji P. Henon, Addresses ‘The Color Purple’s “Production Woes”
-
Wait WORD?! Sherri Shepherd Reveals Nearly Dated Katt Williams! (VIDEO)
-
Famous Black People Who Have Died in 2022
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!