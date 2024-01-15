Urban One Columbus Presents: 2024 Cutest Couple Contest

Fellas and ladies! Valentine’s Day is coming, and we’re on the lookout for Columbus’ cutest couple! We want to spotlight the ultimate power couple in Columbus and show them some love. Tap in below or our Magic 95.5 app to nominate you and bae or another adorable couple to win the bragging rights of ‘Columbus’ Cutest Couple’! The power couple will receive ‘The Ultimate Date Night’! Submit your nomination for Columbus’ cutest couple today!
