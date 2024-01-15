Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash And Ayo Edebiri Win Big At The Emmys

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson made history, tonight, becoming the second Black woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress In A Comedy for her lauded role in Abbott Elementary. Quinta was pretty in pink to accept her award wearing Christian Dior and De Beers jewelry. The show runner and Hollywood darling was overcome with emotion as she gave a vulnerable acceptance speech.

“I didn’t prepare anything because I just didn’t think,” she said between tears. She took a moment to compose herself. “I love my mom, my dad, my sister” she joked getting a laugh from the audience to ease her nerves. Quinta, a self-proclaimed lover of the art of comedy, was honored to be presented the Emmy by the iconic Carol Burnett.

She continued her speech, “I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy,” she said. “I say it every time, but I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this.”

It was 30 years ago, in 1981, when Isabel Sanford became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Comedy for The Jeffersons.

Black Women Win Big

Quinta Brunson wasn’t the only Black woman to win big at the Emmys, Niecy Nash (Dahmer) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) also got their flowers.

Niecy Nash, who looked exquisite in a custom black Greta Constantine gown, delivered a charming acceptance speech thanking the most high, her Dahmer co-stars and everyone who voted for her to win Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

“I’m a winner baby,” the voluptuous actress declared as she began her speech. She continued until she eventually thanked herself, “for doing what they said I could not do.”

Ayo Edebiri looked sleek in a black leather Louis Vuitton dress. The Bear actress received the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and thanked her parents for allowing her to her authentic Black self.

“Thank you so much for loving me and letting me feel beautiful and Black and proud of all that. It’s probably not, like, a dream to immigrate to this country and have your child be like ‘I want to do improv!,’ but you’re real ones.”

She became the third Black woman to win Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series behind Jackee Harry and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who took home the honor in 2022.

Congrats to all the winners!

Quinta Brunson, Niecy Nash And Ayo Edebiri Win Big At The Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com