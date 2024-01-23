Viral: Did You Know “The Bear” Star Ayo Edebiri Had Pipes On Her? Fans Predict An EGOT For Her

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fans believe Ayo Edebiri is well on her way to becoming the next ‘EGOT’ recipient after a video resurfaced of her singing. “The Bear” star has already garnered great success, but fans would argue this is just the beginning. Read more and check out the viral video inside.

Fans have declared Edebiri is destined to be “the next EGOT.” The viral video is of a younger Edebiri singing a Lianne La Havas song “Gone” while a friend plays guitar and harmonizes. The video clip went viral on social media during her awards season success.

Social media commentators are now urging the actress to expand her horizons in a musical direction in pursuit of an EGOT, where an entertainer has received an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award.

The 28 year old actress has already received an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for her role in the FX/Hulu series “The Bear.” Edebiri is also up for the coveted BAFTA EE Rising Star Award, as well as being nominated for the upcoming SAG Awards.

Fans shared similar reactions to the viral video.

“Need her in a (good) musical,” one fan said on X, formerly Twitter. “Preferably a movie so I can go see it but we need to get her a Tony so she can be on her way to getting an egot.”

Several others echoed the same sentiments, calling her a “multi-talented queen.”

Antoher person wrote, “What can’t she do omg.” Someone else responded, “Like save some talent for the rest of us queen.”

Fans are so excited to discover Ayo is even more talented than what we have been able to witness onscreen. Ultimately, they are prophesizing her destiny will lead her to EGOT status.

“Oh yeah she’s a star your honor EGOT: SECURED,” one fan insisted.

One fan even suggested they make a musical episode for “The Bear.”

In the critically-acclaimed series, Ayo portrays Sydney Adamu, a talented young chef who joins “The Bear” (formally The Beef) as its new sous chef under chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen-White.

Check out the viral clip below:

Viral: Did You Know “The Bear” Star Ayo Edebiri Had Pipes On Her? Fans Predict An EGOT For Her was originally published on globalgrind.com