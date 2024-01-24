Billboard Women in Music Awards Announced Special Host Tracee Ellis Ross & Honorees Victoria Monét, Ice Spice & More

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Billboard announced the host and honorees for the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Read more details about the ceremony and find out who the special host and honorees are inside.

Today (Jan. 24), global music authority Billboard revealed the host and honorees for the highly-anticipated 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards presented by Marriott Bonvoy. Award-winning actor and producer Tracee Ellis Ross will host the annual ceremony, featuring dynamic musical performances and honors female powerhouses who are shaping the music landscape. The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will return live on Wednesday, March 6 at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, CA.

Billboard will celebrate rising and A-List artists, creators, producers, and executives for their contributions to the music industry and community; the 2024 honorees include:

Global superstar and pop legend Kylie Minogue will receive the Icon Award, as she kicks off her Las Vegas residency on the heels of her 2023 Tension album featuring the dance-floor smash “Padam Padam.” Grammy and Academy of Country Music Award winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris will receive the Visionary Award. Grammy-nominated and 2023’s breakout rapper Ice Spice, dubbed “rap’s new princess,” will receive the Hitmaker Award. Global pop-sensation and Barbie soundtrack contributor Charli XCX will receive the Powerhouse Award. Puerto Rican rapper and singer-songwriter Young Miko will receive the Impact Award presented by American Express. Nominated for seven Grammy’s in 2024, R&B and Pop star singer-songwriter Victoria Monét will receive the Rising Star award presented by Honda. South Korean group NewJeans known for their 1990s- and 2000s-indebted pop and R&B songs will receive the Group of the Year Award. Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer TEMS will receive the Breakthrough Award. Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza will receive one of Billboard’s new Global Force Awards.

Presenters, performers and additional honorees, including the coveted 2024 Billboard Woman of the Year title, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We could not be more excited to celebrate these inspiring and dynamic artists from around the world, as they move our culture forward and inspire women everywhere to push boundaries and pursue their own dreams,” said Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp, “With the talented Tracee Ellis Ross as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards will be an unforgettable evening.”

As the Presenting Sponsor of Billboard’s Women in Music Awards, Marriott Bonvoy members will have the chance to gain exclusive access to the show through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, Marriott Bonvoy’s experiences platform. Using Marriott Bonvoy points accumulated from travel and other everyday activities, members will be able to bid on an exclusive red carpet fan experience plus tickets inside the show itself.

Additional sponsors for the 2024 Women in Music Awards include American Express, presenter of the Impact Award, Bose, Coke Studio, and Honda, presenter of the Rising Star Award.

Tickets to attend the Women in Music Awards are available to the public. American Express® Card Members get early access to tickets from Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 10am PT/1pm ET – Friday, Jan. 26 at 10am PT/1pm ET (terms apply), before the public on-sale Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10am PT/1pm ET, at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $89 – $279. Fans can watch the show on Thurs, March 7 at 5pm PT/8pm ET on their website. More details about the stream will be announced soon.

