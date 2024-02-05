Carl Weathers Gets Last Laugh As Trolling Black MAGA Twins Discover He Blocked Them On Social Media

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing Carl Weathers’ death has shown us, it’s that seemingly everybody had love and respect for the actor. However, at least two people found out the hard way that those feelings were definitely not mutual.

Weathers, the actor who became legendary for his portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky series of movies also starring Sylvester Stallone before going on to many other memorable roles in film and on television, died Thursday at 76.

His death prompted an outpouring of condolences and tributes from people across all demographics in an example of how universally beloved he was in life.

Among those mourning Weathers’ death was the so-called Hodgetwins, a pair of MAGA twins who are Black and perform conservative-informed stand-up comedy infused with political commentary that would make the likes of Donald Trump proud.

But when Keith and Kevin Hodge took to social media to join in the chorus of condolences for Weathers’ death, they learned the hard way that the legendary actor’s political views didn’t line up with theirs – and it’s not even close.

That’s because Weathers blocked the Hodgetwins on social media at some point before his death, cementing the actor’s political ideology – which the twins clearly had no idea about before trying to post about the actor dying.

“RIP to Carl Weathers but damn he blocked us,” the Hodgetwins posted on X, formerly Twitter, along with a “crying laughing” emoji in an attempt to indicate they were amused.

But it was likely Weathers getting the last laugh in a move that was emblematic of how the actor operated on social media during his life.

A quick check of Weathers’ social media activity revealed the actor had strong feelings about identity politics, particularly the “right wing” to which the Hodgetwins undeniably belong.

“Have you noticed how many right wing folk respond to black voices with, ‘too much politics,’” Weathers asked last year in an open-ended question. “Why is their response, an overt political statement to what yours truly posts, okay; yet their request/comment is that yours truly not comment/opine politically? Interesting, no?”

And more than a decade ago, Weathers let his feelings be known about the scourge of gun violence and mass shootings that conservatives – like those with whom the Hodgetwins politically align themselves – have done nothing to stop.

Days after the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 children and six adults were killed by gunman Adam Lanza in a horrific attack on an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, Weathers took to then-Twitter to call out “Republicans” for standing by idly.

Weathers asked at the time: “Are there no Republicans outraged by the continued slaughter of innocents and violence perpetrated through easily accessed assault weapons?”

Weathers’ social media timelines are replete with such politically charged questions and commentary that make it obvious why he would have blocked the Hodgetwins, who have made a habit out of reposting things like racist conspiracy theories in an effort to discredit President Joe Biden and validate Trump.

Could the Hodgetwins have drawn attention to the fact that Weathers blocked them in an attempt to get some low-hanging so-called social media clout? Perhaps.

But in the end, whatever they were trying to do backfired in spectacular fashion as the world continues to mourn the loss of Weathers and his unapologetic approach to life and politics.

May Carl Weathers rest in peace and power.

The post Carl Weathers Gets Last Laugh As Trolling Black MAGA Twins Discover He Blocked Them On Social Media appeared first on NewsOne.

Carl Weathers Gets Last Laugh As Trolling Black MAGA Twins Discover He Blocked Them On Social Media was originally published on newsone.com