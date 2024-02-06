Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Martin Luther King III, alongside his wife Arndrea Waters King, announced a groundbreaking partnership between the Cincinnati Reds and the “Realizing the Dream” Project at Great American Ball Park, February 5th. This initiative marks a significant milestone as the Reds become the first Major League Baseball team to join this inspiring initiative.

The “Realizing the Dream” Project is a 5-year service initiative aimed at mobilizing youth, educators, and communities nationwide to collectively perform 100 million hours of service by the 100th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth in 2029. The program seeks to unite and uplift communities, encouraging individuals from all backgrounds to engage in meaningful acts of service that contribute to the greater good.

Martin Luther King III emphasized the importance of collective action, stating, “When you are engaged in doing something that’s bigger than yourself, it does not matter what political orientation you’re in. It does not matter what your religious affiliation is. The only thing that matters is we’re coming together—to lift up community, to lift up our cities, to lift up our nation.”

According to “Realizing the Dream“, the 100 million hours of services has a $2.9 billion social value. The full initiative will impact 6 million students in underfunded schools, as well as more than 200,000 teachers with free resources.

For more information and how to get involved, please visit https://www.realizethedream.org/.

Martin Luther King III Visits Cincinnati To Announce Historic Reds Partnership was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com