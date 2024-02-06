Elon Musk Pushes Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory On X & Backs Gina Carano’s Disney Lawsuit

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Elon Musk is once again showing his a** on his X platform. The Tesla chief is pushing conspiracy theories in response to a video of immigrants assaulting a New York City police officer.

The X owner is back on his bullsh*t. Spotted on Crooks and Liars, Musk decided to add his unwanted two cents into the “migrant crisis” after a video of migrants beating an NYPD officer went viral.

Dipping into the white supremacist bag, Musk used the great replacement theory, describing it as a tool the Biden Administration is using to influence the 2024 presidential election.

“This explains why there are so few deportations, as every deportation is a lost vote. As happened this week, you can literally assault police officers in broad daylight in New York, be released with no bail, give everyone the finger and *still* not be deported!! Outrageous,” Musk wrote in a quote post on X, formerly Twitter.

Elon Musk Is Also Helping MAGA Lover Gina Carano

Musk wasn’t done showing his a**. Actor and former professional MMA fighter Gina Carano, who got canned from The Mandalorian for her MAGA-influenced political views, announced she is suing Disney and that Musk and X will be backing her.

Per NBC News:

“A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated,” the lawsuit says. “And so it was with Carano.”

X is helping cover the costs of the lawsuit, Carano confirmed Tuesday in a post to the social media platform.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude & thank you to @ElonMusk & @X for giving me an opportunity to bring my case to light,” she wrote.

Carano also claims that she was the victim of a “bullying smear campaign” and that Disney wanted to “make an example” out of her.

Okay girl.

Elon Musk continues to prove he has an allegiance to losers.

Elon Musk Pushes Great Replacement Conspiracy Theory On X & Backs Gina Carano’s Disney Lawsuit was originally published on hiphopwired.com