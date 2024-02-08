Watch: Keke Palmer’s KeyTV Releases ‘Cuzzin M’ Trailer Which Feels Quite Familiar

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer’s KeyTV released a trailer for its upcoming series “Cuzzin M,” which Palmer developed herself.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act shared an exclusive trailer, debuting KeyTV’s new series “Cuzzin M,” which has guest star appearances from Flex Alexander, Shanice and more.

The series is created by Rosero McCoy and Eric McCoy and the streamer describes the series as one that “introduces an ostentatious TV personality who embarks on a captivating journey after losing her late-night slot due to her hilariously vulgar persona.” That “ostentatious TV personality” just so happens to be a puppet.

The premise sounds familiar, and a lot like Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter,” which followed a teenager’s life that was radically changed when his puppet Cousin Skeeter moves in. The series debuted in the late ‘90s and starred “One on One’s” Robert Ri’chard, “That So Raven’s” Rondell Sheridan, “Harlem’s” Meagan Good, and comedian Bill Bellamy. The show ended in 2001 and was well received by fans.

Not sure if KeyTV’s new series “Cuzzin M” has any direct correlation to the Nickelodeon series, but Palmer tells Shadow & Act that she’s excited to dive into “the wild world of Cuzzin M.”

“She’s a true character in every sense,” Palmer adds. “And this series is a laugh-out-loud comedy, but it’s also a story about rediscovering your passions and finding your people. Developing this project with Rosero and Eric McCoy has been a blast, and I can’t wait for everyone to meet our puppet star and experience the unexpected twists that make her absolutely one of a kind.”

“Cuzzin M’s” debut comes of the heels of KeyTV reaching its 1 million subscriber mark and one year anniversary since its launch.

The series logline:

“Cuzzin M” takes viewers on a compelling ride as our protagonist navigates the challenges of getting back on her feet in her return to the spotlight, bringing with her a larger-than-life personality that many aren’t prepared for.”

Watch the trailer below:

