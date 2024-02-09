Vanessa Bryant Delivers Tearful Address During Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiling

Vanessa Bryant was visibly moved during the unveiling of a statue dedicated to her late husband, Kobe Bryant.

The bronze statue, honoring the NBA legend who tragically passed away in 2020 at the age of 41, was revealed in a ceremony held on Thursday before the Lakers’ game against the Denver Nuggets.

Kobe, along with their daughter Gianna Bryant, 13, and nine others, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

Now, Kobe’s statue stands proudly in Star Plaza outside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, where the Lakers play their home games. It joins the statues of six other former Lakers greats: Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.

Welcomed with a standing ovation, Vanessa took the opportunity to express gratitude to her late husband’s fans for their unwavering support throughout his career.

“Today is an especially poignant day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren’t here for what should be an incredibly joyous moment celebrating Kobe’s legacy,” Vanessa began. “From the very beginning, Kobe had a multitude of supporters worldwide. And this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you who have been rooting for him all these years.”

Addressing the fans in Los Angeles, Vanessa emphasized the city’s special significance to Kobe. “This is a special city that Kobe was so proud to represent. You welcomed him with open arms and have been so instrumental to him, our family, and his legacy,” she said.

