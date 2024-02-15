Rachel Dolezal Firedd From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

A local school district in Arizona has removed Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, from her teaching position following concerns over content shared on her OnlyFans account. Diallo, who legally changed her name in 2016, had been teaching at an elementary school in Arizona since August 2023, as reported by News4 Tucson.

The decision to terminate her employment came after the district became aware of her OnlyFans account, which was deemed to be in violation of the district’s social media and staff ethics policies. Julie Farbarik, the district’s director of alumni and community relations, stated that Diallo’s account was linked on her public Instagram profile and that they learned about it only recently. Diallo is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills school district.

Diallo gained notoriety for her controversial racial identity, publicly identifying as a Black woman and leading a local NAACP chapter before her parents disclosed her Caucasian heritage in 2015. Following the revelation, she lost her position teaching African studies at Eastern Washington University and turned to OnlyFans in 2021 due to difficulty finding employment. Since then, she has posted extensively on the platform, sharing numerous adult videos and photos behind a paywall.

While Diallo could not be reached for comment immediately, her case adds to a growing trend of educators facing consequences due to their involvement with OnlyFans. In 2023, a Missouri teacher faced suspension and later resigned after her OnlyFans account was exposed on Facebook. Some argue that educators turning to platforms like OnlyFans underscores the financial struggles many face, with average teacher salaries hovering around $66,745 annually and a significant portion earning less than $25,000 per year.

OnlyFans, a subscription-based adult content platform, saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with its creator base expanding from 1 million in 2020 to 3 million in 2023. While the average creator earns a modest $151 monthly, top accounts can rake in millions annually, highlighting the platform’s potential for significant income generation.

