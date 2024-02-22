Listen Live
Win Jasmine's "Bad Girl Trip"!

Published on February 22, 2024

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
JASMINE'S BAD GIRL TRIP GIVEAWAY

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital

Jasmine Sanders from the D.L. Hughley Show is planning a Bad Girls Trip to set sail out of Miami, Florida on the Royal Caribbean, April 27th thru May 4th!  She's giving YOU a chance to hang out with her.  Just text the keyword BadGirl to 37890 or log onto www.TheDLHughleyShow.com for your chance to WIN a Girls Trip w/Jasmine – it's cabin for YOU and (3) of your friends to set sail on the Royal Caribbean's, Independence of the Seas.  The Bad Girl Trip promotion is from Monday, February 19th thru Friday, March 1st.  Come hang out and party with a purpose on the Fantastic Voyage 2024!

