Father Of Hydeia Broadbent Launches GoFundMe Following Activist’s Death

A GoFundMe campaign has been created by the family of international HIV/AIDs activist, Hydeia Broadbent. Relatives are asking for donations to help lay the world-renowned HIV awareness advocate to rest. Her death was announced on Feb. 20.

Broadbent’s father, Loren, created a GoFundMe on Feb. 22 asking fans to donate money for Hydeia’s funeral service. The grieving father penned that he and close relatives were heartbroken over the 39-year-old’s sudden passing.

“Hydeia spent her whole life since the age of five showing us all how to love, fight, and speak up for those affected with HIV and AIDS. And as much as I wish she was still here fighting the great fight, God called her home. Letting us all know, job well done. In honor of her memory, the family would like to lay her to rest. So at this time, we are asking for donations. Along with well wishes and prayers. We would like to thank you in advance.”

As of Feb. 22, the campaign has generated over $15,000 in donations, still shy of its $20,000 goal.

In the comments section, fans flooded Loren with love and offered their condolences. Many noted how touched they were by Hydeia’s profound HIV/AIDS awareness work.

“As a 35-year long-term survivor (LTS), God bless you and your family for sharing this amazing human being with us all,” wrote one user.

Another donor penned, “Sending love, thoughts, and prayers to your family during this difficult time. You touched so many lives and the world is better because of you.”

Loren took to Facebook to confirm Hydeia’s death.

“With great sadness, I must inform you all that our beloved friend, mentor, and daughter, Hydeia, passed away today after living with Aids since birth,” the patriarch’s emotional post read. “Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her life, Hydeia remained determined to spread hope and positivity through education around HIV/AIDS.”

In a subsequent post, Loren added her death was unexpected.

Loren and Patricia Broadbent welcomed Hydeia into their family when she was merely an infant, left at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas by her mother, who battled addiction. Despite being born with HIV, it wasn’t until she turned 3 that it progressed to AIDS. Astonishingly, doctors initially doubted Hydeia’s chances of survival past the age of 5, yet she defied the odds. At the tender age of six, Hydeia began utilizing her own experiences to raise awareness and promote prevention methods surrounding HIV/AIDS. She courageously advocated for safe sex practices, prevention measures, and abstinence. As a pre-teen, Hydeia made appearances on various television programs such as Good Morning America, 20/20, and Oprah, sharing her inspiring journey. However, it was her appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show that truly left a mark. At just eleven years old, she left the talk show icon speechless when she imparted a powerful message to the world: regardless of one’s condition or life expectancy, it shouldn’t hinder anyone from embracing life to the fullest and seizing each day with vigor.

